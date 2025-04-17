Scholarship honors North Carolina A&T student killed in hit-and-run

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Alumni at North Carolina A&T have created a scholarship in honor of a student who was killed in a hit-and-run last year.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts spoke with the victim’s mother, who said the scholarship will continue to shine her daughter’s light.

Last April, 21-year-old Xiomara Moore was killed in a crash in downtown Greensboro. And while her life was cut short, her legacy will live on.

“It’s been hard, it’s been hard; we all miss her. This is like a piece of the puzzle that’s missing,” said Xiomara’s mother, Coronia Moore.

At the time of her death, Xiomara was majoring in medical management at North Carolina A&T. Now, alumni are putting together a scholarship in her name.

“She made an impact on the school. I mean, A&T University people are still talking about her to this day,” said Coronia. “I am just thanking God that her legacy is going to live on. This is what I wanted because she was dear to our family’s heart, and to know that people know that people loved her and me and to keep her name going, that’s just amazing; it warms my heart.”

Coronia said she can’t wait to see the day when someone benefits from Xiomara‘s scholarship.

“I would be ecstatic just to know that someone went to A&T University under Xiomara’s scholarship and graduated. Oh yeah, I would love to see that,” said Coronia.

For months, Xiomara’s hit-and-run case went unsolved; however, in late June, two men were arrested and charged in the case.

VIDEO: NC A&T student from Gastonia killed in hit & run, family says

NC A&T student from Gastonia killed in hit & run, family says

©2025 Cox Media Group