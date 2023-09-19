Lincoln County Commissioner arrested, charged with driving while impaired

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County Commissioner was arrested Monday night for driving while impaired.
Anita McCall faces the following charges:
- Driving While Impaired
- Possession of an Open Container
- Reckless Driving to Endanger
She was booked into the Lincoln County jail system just before 11 p.m. on Monday and released before 6 a.m.
Channel 9 reached out to the Lincoln County Government about the charges, who responded with this statement:
“We are aware of the charges regarding Commissioner McCall and we are currently assessing the matter at hand and therefore have no further comment at this time.”
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
(WATCH: 2 NASCAR drivers suspended after DWI charges for separate incidents in Huntersville)
©2023 Cox Media Group