Lincoln County commissioners to hear public opinion on rezoning request

IRON STATION, N.C. — Lincoln County commissioners will hear from the public Thursday night about the rezoning of hundreds of acres.

Charlotte-based developer Provident Land Services wants to rezone 507 acres on the east side of Brevard Place Road near the intersection of Old Plank Road in Iron Station.

The developer is planning 596 homes.

The community meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the East Lincoln Community Center.

There will be a vote in the upcoming months.

VIDEO: Crews battle fire at Lincoln County winery

Crews battle fire at Lincoln County winery

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