Lincoln County man charged with child sex offenses

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County man has been charged with multiple sex offenses following a multi-agency investigation into child pornography and online solicitation of minors.

The investigation revealed that the accused, Kristopher Kirtley, 51, of Stanley, allegedly sent and received explicit photos and videos of prepubescent females engaged in sexual activity.

Detectives also allege that Kirtley took and attempted to take photos and videos of a minor for the purpose of sexual arousal and gratification.

Kirtley has been charged with one felony count each of indecent liberties with a child and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is currently held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated.

©2024 Cox Media Group