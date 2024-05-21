Man accused of exposing himself now charged with having child sex abuse material

A man accused of exposing himself on a Cornelius greenway three times is also facing felony charges for having child sex abuse material, police said.

The latest accusations come a month after investigators said they caught Austin Moyer performing a lewd act along a popular trail.

It was an undercover operation along the McDowell Creek Greenway, which led to the arrest of Moyer in April.

Police said he ran from them along the greenway after officers spotted him with a cellphone committing a lewd act.

He was charged with three counts of indecent exposure.

Resident Kelen Martinez exercises along the greenway and said she’s careful about her surroundings.

“I’m mindful about the times of the day that I’m going,” Martinez said. “The areas that I’m in … always checking over my shoulder to see if anyone is following me.”

Moyer is facing additional charges including 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to court documents. He possessed inappropriate images of children between the ages of three and 10 years old.

We do not know where police located the images but the offense date on the court documents is only three days after his initial arrest along the greenway where they spotted him with his phone.

Resident Beth Crosswhite walks along the greenway during her lunch breaks and said she’ll continue to enjoy the break with Mother Nature.

“Seeing the baby ducks and the deer, things like that,” she said. “I don’t normally have a heightened concern for people walking around, but I’m always aware of my surroundings.”

Moyer remains locked up at the Mecklenburg County jail.

Police said the charges on the greenway date back to September 2023.

