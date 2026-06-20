Lincolnton graduate remembered for love of music after drowning at Lake James

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Family members of a Lincolnton High School graduate who drowned in Lake James on June 13 said the school band hopes to do something special for his memorial service.

That’s part of the wave of public support Austin Washington’s family has received this week.

They told reporter Ken Lemon that Austin Washington loved two things: music and being with people.

Washington had lived in Gastonia, Charlotte, and Lincolnton, but his real home was on the field with drumsticks in his hand.

“There was really not an instrument in that music room that he couldn’t play,” said his mother, Andrea Washington.

She said her son’s love for the drums started when he was a young child and that he never met a stranger.

Less than a month after graduation, Austin Washington went to Lake James with friends. A current separated them, and he drowned.

Those closest to him felt like the music has gone.

“This is my baby boy. My life,” his mom told Lemon.

Amir Anderson is Austin Washington’s cousin, but they grew up like brothers.

They shared a home in Lincolnton, and they were together on graduation day.

“We couldn’t wait. He was like, ‘I’ll see later,’” Anderson said.

That was their last conversation, but Anderson wants to say more.

“I love you,” he said.

So many others wanted to say more, too. The family was overwhelmed by the number of well-wishes on social media.

“I just thank God that I got to have 18 years with my angel. And now he’s my guardian for the rest of my life,” she said.

His mother said she is not sure what the band wants to do for the memorial.

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