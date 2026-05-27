Lincolnton jury convicts man of severe sex offenses against minor

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A jury in Lincolnton, found 46-year-old Ricardo Leal Tapia guilty of multiple severe felony sex offenses involving a child under age 15.

Ricardo Leal Tapi

The verdict was returned on Friday, leading to a prison sentence of 75 to 105 years.

Tapia was convicted on one count of statutory rape and two counts of statutory sex offense. Following the jury’s verdict, the judge sentenced Tapia to consecutive prison terms for each count, resulting in more than a century behind bars.

This will be served in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections. Tapia received 300 to 420 months for the statutory rape conviction. He also received 300 to 420 months for the first count of statutory sex offense and an additional 300 to 420 months for the second count of statutory sex offense.

The conviction stems from a 2024 investigation conducted by Detective Ashley Swim of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

©2026 Cox Media Group