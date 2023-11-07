Lincolnton man faces dozens of drug charges after months-long investigation

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A man from Lincolnton faces dozens of drug-related charges after months of investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Narcotics investigators watched Ronald Wayne Boyles, age 44, leave his home on Nov. 3 and took him into custody during a traffic stop.

Investigations into Boyles’s alleged drug sales began in June 2023 under suspicion he was selling large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and firearms from his Lincolnton home and throughout Lincoln County.

According to the press release, narcotics officers purchased drugs and guns from him during the investigation period. They seized 300 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of fentanyl and 10 firearms.

Boyles faces the following charges:

12 counts of trafficking fentanyl,

Six counts of trafficking methamphetamine,

Three counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver fentanyl,

Three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and

One count of possession with the intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine

His bond is set at $1 million.

