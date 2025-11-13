Lincolnton resident shoots, kills teen allegedly breaking into vehicles

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 15-year-old was shot and killed by a resident in Lincolnton after allegedly breaking into vehicles, according to the police department.

The incident occurred early Monday morning at 1:57 a.m. on Huss Street, where officers responded to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they learned that two teen males were allegedly committing vehicle break-ins in the area before being confronted by a resident in his backyard.

The teen who was shot was transported to the hospital by Lincoln County EMS but succumbed to his injuries a few days later.

Both teens involved are residents of Lincolnton and are suspects in multiple vehicle break-ins that have occurred in the area over the past week.

As of now, no charges have been filed against the resident involved in the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting and the alleged vehicle break-ins is ongoing, with authorities yet to file any charges in connection with the incident.