Lincolnton teen killed, shooter may face felony charges

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Monday morning outside a home on Huss Street in Lincolnton, following suspected car break-ins in the area.

The shooting occurred after two minors were suspected of breaking into several cars, leading them to the home where the fatal shots were fired.

The incident unfolded around 2 a.m., and during the chaos, the shooter’s wife called 911, reporting gunshots as they happened.

“It’s really crazy. You don’t get to see that a lot around here,” said Roberto Garcia, a local resident.

Brent Ratchford, a defense attorney, commented, “Your stuff is not worth someone else’s life,” regarding the potential legal consequences if the shooting was related to a car break-in.

The 911 call captured the tense moments as the shooter’s wife communicated with the dispatcher, reporting shots fired and urging for immediate police assistance.

The dispatcher sought clarification, asking if her husband had shot someone, to which she confirmed.

The juvenile hit by gunfire was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The shooting happened near the home of Roberto Garcia’s parents, adding to the shock felt by residents in the neighborhood.

Defense attorney Brent Ratchford explained that if the shooting was indeed due to a car break-in, the shooter could face serious felony charges, potentially as severe as second-degree murder.

However, he noted that self-defense could be argued if the minors were breaking into the shooter’s home.

The district attorney’s office will ultimately decide whether charges will be filed against the shooter, as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting continues.

