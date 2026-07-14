Lindsey Graham’s sister to be sworn in as senator on Tuesday

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate will swear in Daline Graham, Lindsey Graham’s sister, to fill her late brother’s seat.

Lindsey Graham died Saturday from a tear in his aorta.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Darline Graham on Monday.

Once Darline Graham is sworn in, she’ll become the first woman to ever hold the office of United States Senator from the Palmetto State.

She’s no stranger to public service. She served in public office in the South Carolina state government for 28 years. Darline Graham said her goal will be to finish what her brother started.

The swearing-in ceremony is at 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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