Gaston County family relieved after arrest in memorial vandalism case

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County family says they finally feel a sense of hope after police arrested a man accused of repeatedly tearing down a roadside memorial honoring 19‑year‑old Uriah McCree.

McCree was shot and killed on I‑85 near the Edgewood Road exit four years ago, and his family has kept a cross at the site to remember him.

McCree’s mother, Christian Michaels, told Channel 9 the memorial has been vandalized three times in just the past few weeks.

“It was something that was very meaningful to us,” she said.

Each time the cross was damaged, the family replaced it, but the repeated vandalism took a toll.

“It’s very cold and cruel,” Michaels said. “It was very hurtful to me and my family. His little brother and sister were really sad.”

Police began investigating and this week charged Jashaun Tate with larceny.

The cross itself is valued at only about $75, meaning the charge is a misdemeanor, but Michaels said the arrest still matters deeply.

“The person is being held accountable, and I’m happy for that,” she said.

McCree was shot while driving along I‑85, and investigators believe the shot came from a white Dodge Charger.

They still don’t know who pulled the trigger or why. Michaels hopes the memorial and the attention around it will help keep her son’s case alive.

“This was a hope for me and my family that maybe somebody would come forward with some information,” she said.

Despite the vandalism, Michaels said she will never stop putting up the cross.

“I don’t care how many times it gets vandalized. Every single time, I will replace it,” she explained.

She told Channel 9 the newest cross is anchored with concrete and a large block of wood, and she believes this one will stay in place.

There is a $25,000 reward for information in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bessemer City Police.

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