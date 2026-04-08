Lithium batteries likely caused fire at Gastonia waste facility

GASTONIA, N.C. — A fire at a Gastonia waste facility was likely caused by a lithium battery, firefighters said.

Drone video from the Gastonia Fire Department shows crews responding to the smoke on Chespark Drive Monday.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the blaze, but firefighters say this is a lesson on the dangers of improper battery disposal.

Mecklenburg County Solid Waste has been warning about the same issue creating hazardous situations for workers.

The county has an intense mechanical process that breaks things open, so if someone recycles something they shouldn’t, and a lithium ion battery is then exposed to the air, it poses a fire risk.

Crews say they see as many as eight fires a month due to this issue.

Mecklenburg County Solid Waste says standard batteries, including AA, AAA, 9 volt and D cells that don’t recharge, can be thrown away in your normal household garbage. However, lithium-ion batteries, like those found in vapes, cell phones, power tools or electronic toys, should be dropped off at a full-service recycling center. The centers are open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

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