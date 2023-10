SALISBURY, N.C. — The Livingstone College men’s golf team won the 2023 SAS HBCU Invitational.

Teams from 13 HBCUs participated at the Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina.

The win for Livingstone College comes as their head coach, Andre Springs, was recently inducted into the National Black Golf Hall of Fame.

