Livingstone College receives 4th $1M donation from anonymous donor

SALISBURY, N.C. — Livingstone College announced it received another $1 million donation from an anonymous donor.

This is the fourth consecutive donation at the $1 million level given by an anonymous donor to the institution.

Proceeds from the donation will be used to support the campus residence hall refurbishment project.

This announcement comes less than three weeks before Livingstone College’s May graduation, which will feature its first cohort of graduates through the college’s MBA program.

Livingstone College said this donation will enhance existing spaces on the campus where our students can gather, ideate, and collaborate.

