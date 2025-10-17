Local artist’s push to open tattoo studio in downtown Belmont denied

BELMONT, N.C. — Tattoo shops are still not allowed in downtown Belmont despite a big push by a local artist.
Earlier this month, the owner of the Covenant Tattoo in Charlotte, Tucker Sward, asked the city council to change its zoning rules.
His goal was to open a new shop downtown, according to the Gaston Gazette.
However, the council rejected the request after some community leaders voiced their concerns about altering the quaintness of downtown.
