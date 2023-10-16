Local

Local athletes could compete in new sports will be at Olympic Games

Official Olympic Flag

For the first time in history, you’ll soon be able to watch flag football as part of the Olympic Games.

It starts with the summer games in Los Angeles in 2028.

The change impacts several local athletes from the Carolinas. Among them, there’s Charlotte native Madison Fulford and former University of North Carolina athlete Amber Clark.

Both Fulford and Clark compete with the U.S. Women’s National Team, which holds its trials and training camp at UNC Charlotte.

Monday’s announcement includes a few other sports that will be added to the 2028 games. They include baseball and softball, squash, cricket, and lacrosse.

