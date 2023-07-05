US flag football teams to compete in championship at UNC Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. — This week, some of the best flag football teams in the world will vie for a championship at UNC Charlotte.

Among the stars is a Concord native suiting up for the USA football national team.

“I was the only girl out there at that time and they just kept feeding me the ball, and these guys were actually playing hard to really guard me, and they were getting mad, and I was just laughing,” said Madison Fulford, who plays for the U.S. women’s national team.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown explains how their roles as football players fall alongside their service to the U.S. military.

The championship events begin Thursday at UNC Charlotte. It’s free to attend.

(WATCH BELOW: Former Kannapolis football star making impact in community with NIL deals)

Former Kannapolis football star making impact in community with NIL deals

©2023 Cox Media Group