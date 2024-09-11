Local attorneys partner with Bank of America to support first responders

CHARLOTTE — Many of the victims on Sept. 11, 2001 were first responders, and now there’s a new effort locally to make sure police, firefighters, and emergency medical workers have everything in order as they put their lives on the line.

After 18 years at the Gastonia Fire Department, building inspector Rodney Thompson moved to the Charlotte Fire Department earlier this year.

“We actually make sure that buildings, properties, and life is taken care of,” Thompson told Channel 9.

But on this 9/11, people are taking care of him.

“Sometimes in our job, we get caught up in taking care of the community and taking care of others that we kinda forget about ourselves,” Thompson said. “And it’s a great thing when you have attorneys and stuff to remind us that we need to pay attention to our homes and our families as well.”

Bank of America partnered with the North Carolina Bar Association and several law firms to help first responders with wills, powers of attorney and other long-term planning.

Headlining an event Wednesday was a former soldier-turned-investment banker named John Maguire. He jumped into action to carry a firefighter chaplain out of the rubble on 9.11. It was one of the most memorable images from that day.

“That’s a message of 9/11 that endures, that we’re all one country, regardless of our background or political affiliation. We’re here to support one another,” Maguire said.

Thompson couldn’t agree more, that’s why he’s dedicated his life to service.

“From being in the Marine Corps to coming to the fire department, taking care of the community, taking care of the people,” Thompson said. “Somebody’s got to do it, you got to know your calling in life. Once you figure it out, and if it’s protecting the people, then go for it. Go all in.”

Bank of America organized the event in nine different cities Wednesday.

A spokesperson said that around 500 first responders received help.

