Local BBQ restaurants get DoorDash nod

CHARLOTTE — Two Charlotte-area barbecue joints are among the best in the nation when it comes to delivery.

Midwood Smokehouse and The Smoke Pit nabbed spots on DoorDash’s list that features small-to-medium-size restaurants that deliver the best barbecue meats.

Restaurants must have 10 locations or less. The list also weighs overall customer ratings and required at least 1,000 reviews.

FS Food Group has added locations at Park Road Shopping Center, Birkdale Village in Huntersville, in Ballantyne and in Columbia, South Carolina, with further expansion possible.

Restaurateur Frank Scibelli, whose FS Food Group is behind Midwood Smokehouse, expects the DoorDash recognition to result in a pop in sales. That happened after the restaurant was recognized by Yelp Inc. as one of the Top 100 Barbecue Spots in 2024.

“You’ll get people that just don’t realize you do takeout,” he says.

