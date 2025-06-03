Taste of Charlotte kicks off Friday

CHARLOTTE — Taste of Charlotte returns to the Queen City Friday, showcasing menu items from over 30 local restaurants, live entertainment, and activities for festivalgoers.

The festival is a three-day event located on Tryon Street in Uptown.

Admission to the festival is free, but visitors will have to purchase festival coins to use for tasting food, beverages, and children’s activities. Coins will be available at booths located throughout the festival and on the Taste of Charlotte app.

There will be three stages among the festival booths featuring local musicians, dancers and performance groups.

Restaurants can win awards in the “Best of Taste” competition. The ceremony will take place 7:30 p.m. Friday on the main stage at Levine Avenue.

The festival also holds “People’s Choice” awards daily where attendees can vote for their favorite bites.

Taste of Charlotte ends Sunday at 6 p.m.

Participating restaurants:

5th Sin Woodfired Grill

Mico at Grand Bohemian

MOA Korean BBQ

800 Degrees Latta Arcade

Piada Italian Street Food

Aroma Indian Cuisine

Que Fresa

Barley and Burger

Ruby Sunshine

Biryani Pot

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

City Barbeque

Sabor Latin Street Grill

Cocoa’s Authentic Jamaican Jerk

Saki Yakitori and Sushi Bar

Cuzzo’s Cuisine

Shawerma G

Enat Ethiopian

Enrico’s Ristorante Pizzeria & Bar

STK Charlotte

Hawkers Asian Street Food

Taco Boy

Mama’s Caribbean Grill

Tacos Don Coyotl

Mr3’s Crabpot

The Imperial Treasure

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs & Bruster’s Ice Cream

The Smoke Pit

Wheelz Pizza

VooDoo Wing Company

For more information, go to tasteofcharlotte.com.

