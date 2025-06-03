Taste of Charlotte kicks off Friday

CHARLOTTE — Taste of Charlotte returns to the Queen City Friday, showcasing menu items from over 30 local restaurants, live entertainment, and activities for festivalgoers.
The festival is a three-day event located on Tryon Street in Uptown.
Admission to the festival is free, but visitors will have to purchase festival coins to use for tasting food, beverages, and children’s activities. Coins will be available at booths located throughout the festival and on the Taste of Charlotte app.
There will be three stages among the festival booths featuring local musicians, dancers and performance groups.
Restaurants can win awards in the “Best of Taste” competition. The ceremony will take place 7:30 p.m. Friday on the main stage at Levine Avenue.
The festival also holds “People’s Choice” awards daily where attendees can vote for their favorite bites.
Taste of Charlotte ends Sunday at 6 p.m.
Participating restaurants:
- 5th Sin Woodfired Grill
- Mico at Grand Bohemian
- MOA Korean BBQ
- 800 Degrees Latta Arcade
- Piada Italian Street Food
- Aroma Indian Cuisine
- Que Fresa
- Barley and Burger
- Ruby Sunshine
- Biryani Pot
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
- City Barbeque
- Sabor Latin Street Grill
- Cocoa’s Authentic Jamaican Jerk
- Saki Yakitori and Sushi Bar
- Cuzzo’s Cuisine
- Shawerma G
- Enat Ethiopian
- Enrico’s Ristorante Pizzeria & Bar
- STK Charlotte
- Hawkers Asian Street Food
- Taco Boy
- Mama’s Caribbean Grill
- Tacos Don Coyotl
- Mr3’s Crabpot
- The Imperial Treasure
- Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs & Bruster’s Ice Cream
- The Smoke Pit
- Wheelz Pizza
- VooDoo Wing Company
For more information, go to tasteofcharlotte.com.
VIDEO: High Noon named ‘Coolest Thing Made in South Carolina’
©2025 Cox Media Group