Local brewery lands space at CLT

CHARLOTTE — Sugar Creek Brewing Co. is bringing its craft beer to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The Charlotte brewery will open its first airport location in partnership with airport concessionaire HMSHost. Sugar Creek will operate a 939-square-foot taproom that seats 40. It will be located in the airport’s expanded Concourse A, near the Wright Brothers exhibit. An early March opening is targeted.

Sugar Creek has been eyeing space at the airport for almost a decade now, co-founder Eric Flanigan tells the Charlotte Business Journal.

