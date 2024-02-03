Local brides say they paid for their dresses and never got them

CHARLOTTE — Six brides told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson they have not gotten their dresses or refunds from Hayden Olivia Bridal in Uptown Charlotte.

The stairwell to the boutique was locked on Friday and an employee who works in the building told Jackson the boutique has been vacant for more than a month.

Alyssa Bangert said the dress she picked out at Hayden Olivia Bridal was perfect.

“It was just like the perfect dress and made me feel like a princess,” Bangert said.

Bangert told Channel 9 she paid for her dress in full. However, she didn’t get the dress.

“We’re just wanting what was owed to us like, those are our dresses,” Bangert said. “We paid for it.”

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office said it’s received four complaints about the boutique.

The store’s website states it’s closed temporarily for renovations.

The boutique told Channel 9 through an email that “all brides have been taken care of individually. At this point, they have already gotten married, have their gown in hand as gowns are shipping weekly, or have received their money back.”

Customers said they haven’t received any money back from Hayden Olivia.

Some paid out of pocket and ordered their dress directly from the manufacturer.

That’s how the Bangerts were able to get the dress after their nightmare experience.

“That’s kind of like really upsetting to know that there are people out there like that,” Bangert said.

Two of the women told Jackson they had luck getting their money back by disputing the charge with their credit card.

The Better Business Bureau recommends customers in similar situations can:

Consult with a lawyer.

File a complaint with the attorney general’s office.

