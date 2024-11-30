Local businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday

CHARLOTTE — Small businesses in Charlotte area gearing up for one of the busiest weekends of the year Small Business Saturday.

With Black Friday in the books, small stores across the area are gearing up for the weekend. Channel 9′s Glenn Counts talked to Teresa Hernandez with Purva Vida in NoDa.

“Handmade Items from around the world over 45 countries, all handmade, fair trade,” she said of her business. “I have seen ups and downs and I’ve learned you just kinda have to keep your vision of what you’re about.”

Counts also spoke to Old News Vinatge, who is sorta new to the retail game.

““I think at the root of it we all just love clothes, love the history of clothes, love the way clothes make each indivisual feel,” Brennan Tarra said.

Small Business Saturday has proved to do its job. According to the Small Business Association, $17 billion was raked in last year.

