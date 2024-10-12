Local children’s hospital tops NC, Southeast rankings

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital has earned several honors in U.S. News & World Report’s newly released annual rankings.

The media organization’s Best Children’s Hospitals report ranked Levine Children’s as the No. 1 children’s hospital in North Carolina for the 17th consecutive year, Atrium Health said in a press release.

The hospital also tied with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta as the top children’s hospital in the Southeast region.

Read more here.

VIDEO: ‘Kicks for Kids’ initiative raises funds and hope for patients at Levine Children’s Hospital

'Kicks for Kids' initiative raises funds and hope for patients at Levine Children's Hospital

©2024 Cox Media Group