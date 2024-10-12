Local

Local children’s hospital tops NC, Southeast rankings

By Charlotte Business Journal

Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital scored high marks in new rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital has earned several honors in U.S. News & World Report’s newly released annual rankings.

The media organization’s Best Children’s Hospitals report ranked Levine Children’s as the No. 1 children’s hospital in North Carolina for the 17th consecutive year, Atrium Health said in a press release.

The hospital also tied with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta as the top children’s hospital in the Southeast region.

