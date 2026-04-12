Local church hosts community day to provide food, health checks

CHARLOTTE — A west Charlotte church spent its Saturday providing food, fun and more to those in need.

Kingdom City Church on Brookshire Boulevard hosted its “Give Grace Community Day” at 11 a.m. Saturday. The church is celebrating its tenth year in west Charlotte.

The event provided free food, health checks and haircuts to those in need, organizers said. It even had bounce houses, games and activities for kids to enjoy.

“We just wanted to encourage Mecklenburg County and Charlotte community to give them grace, give them love, give them the love of God,” said Joy Miller, the executive assistant to the pastor. “That’s what we’re sharing here at kingdom city church.”

Organizers said hundreds of families were fed at the event.

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