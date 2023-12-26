Local church loads ‘sleigh’ with gifts for West Boulevard communities

CHARLOTTE — Holiday cheer doesn’t always come from a big man in a red suit. On Christmas morning, a local church spread joy by delivering gifts in west Charlotte.

Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis spent the day with West Boulevard Ministries learning how it’s volunteers make a difference all year round.

AFter Santa and his reindeer hung up their bells for the night, a couple dozen volunteers loaded a truck and took off around the city.

Bart Noonan led the group and said they just wanted to “really to be a light within the West Boulevard corridor and bring hope and love through Christmas gifts.”

“We’re pounding down accountability, responsibility all year long. This is one day here, we just say hey, listen, this is for everybody to enjoy their Christmas and, God loves you,” Noonan said.

This marked the fifth year of the annual Christmas Day delivery route. In five stops, they gave gifts to up to 600 children.

“What does it mean as a parent to watch the joy on your kids faces when they get these gifts?” Gillis asked one parent.

“It means a lot, it means a lot, most kids don’t get gifts, so this means a lot to the community,” said Dominique Wiggins.

While the day was very much about gifts, 12-year-old King Gill knows what it’s really about.

“What is your favorite part about Christmas?” Gillis asked.

“That I have my baby sister,” King responded.

The church serves families in the neighborhood throughout the year through mentorship and reading programs in partnership with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

