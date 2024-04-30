Local city lands on Money magazine’s 2024 list of ‘Best Places to Live’

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill earned a spot on Money magazine’s new list of “The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.” It marked the lone South Carolina representative on that list.

Money crafted its list through in-depth reporting and research, it said, focusing on cities “deeply invested in the livability, equity and sustainability of their communities.” It also polled readers for their suggestions.

Each city, town and neighborhood was then compared on a handful of metrics, including health of local job market, average housing costs, percentage of residents in poverty and quality of public schools.

“Our final list spotlights 50 places built around thoughtful policy, civic engagement and community spirit — each with its own identity, and each embodying what it means to be a ‘best place to live’ in 2024,’” Money said.

