Local city named among best places for families

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill has earned more high praise as one of the nation’s best places to live — this time, for families.

The York County city landed at No. 41 on Fortune magazine’s ranking of the “50 Best Places to Live for Families” in 2024. Earlier this year, Rock Hill found itself on Money’s unranked list of the “50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.”

Rock Hill — about 27 miles south of Charlotte — was highlighted by Fortune for being a growing city that maintains its suburban feel. Fortune noted Rock Hill’s tech incubator, Knowledge Park, that’s spurring redevelopment; a $1.6 million federal grant given to York Technical College last fall in of support workforce development and job creation in the industrial sector; and a historic downtown.

