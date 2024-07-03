Local commissioner calls for President Joe Biden to step down

NORTH CAROLINA — A local Democratic official is calling for President Joe Biden to step down.

Commissioner Leigh Altman posted on Facebook that she believes Biden should step down and allow Kamala Harris to become president.

Altman also said Democrats should use the convention to choose the most competitive person to win in November.

This comes after some Democrats nationwide have called for Biden to step aside following his debate performance.

Biden’s campaign said there are no plans to do that.

VIDEO: Despite shaky debate, Dems reiterate support for Biden as nominee

Despite shaky debate, Dems reiterate support for Biden as nominee





©2024 Cox Media Group