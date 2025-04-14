ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A local county could soon lose its only urgent care.

Alexander County has already been without a hospital for 18 years.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was at the Urgent Care of Mountain View Monday where the owner told him the town of Taylorsville owns the property and recently suggested doubling the rent.

He said there’s also been a problem with the building flooding during heavy rains.

The Urgent Care of Mountain View has been in Alexander County since 2013, serving hundreds of people each year.

Many residents told Faherty it’s the county’s only option for emergency medicine.

It’s open seven days a week until 8:30 at night.

The town of Taylorsville said they gave Urgent Care of Mountain View incentives to open in Alexander County, including renting the building at $750 and not having to pay water and sewer.

But workers said during heavy rains, water will come into the building forcing them to shut down.

Local county’s only urgent care could close soon

The owner said there are problems with the parking lot and he’s trying to find another location to keep serving the community.

Channel 9 spoke with several parents on Monday who are concerned they’ll now have to drive out-of-county when their children get sick or have an emergency.

“It’s a drive either to Catawba or to Statesville. This urgent care, I think, is the only thing we have here,” said Patricia Young, a local mother.

“That’s the big necessity that we need. We need some kind of something here for families and for children,” Tessa Goins, another local parent, told Channel 9.

The town manager also said a contractor has been hired to fix the flooding issue. He said they value the urgent care and very much want to keep one in Alexander County.

WATCH BELOW: City council approves proposed truck stop despite residents’ concerns

City council approves proposed truck stop despite residents’ concerns





©2025 Cox Media Group