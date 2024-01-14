Local firefighters train with intentionally burning home donated by Piedmont Lithium

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters from multiple departments across the region came together for a live fire training on Saturday.

Piedmont Lithium, the mining company proposing the disputed Carolina Lithium project, said they donated a real home to be set on fire for the training.

The controlled burn allowed firefighters to gain hands-on experience in extinguishing fires safely and efficiently.

The mining company’s Property Manager Jimmy Johnson, a volunteer firefighter himself, said its a vital experience.

“We maximized our training time and ensured that everyone could benefit from utilizing each role that the opportunity provided – from handling the nozzle to managing the hose throughout the house,” said Jimmy Johnson. “These training opportunities don’t come around often, and they are a true blessing for improving our skills while working with neighboring departments to ensure that we’re all equipped to keep our communities safe.”

They said the training happened in Gaston County near the proposed project.

