Local fraternity sleeps in tents on Beatties Ford to support those currently homeless

CHARLOTTE — Members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity chapter in Charlotte spent nights out in the cold to support those who do it currently.

For a few nights near the end of February, they slept in tents on their chapter grounds off Beatties Ford Road.

Leaders of the fraternity say they wanted to do more than just take a collection of donations.

“We figured, ‘What can we do to make an impact’.” said Kevin Lattimore with the fraternities Board of Directors. “Instead of just collecting just goods and services we wanted to put on a demonstration and show people we can do more than just collect.”

Neighbors are welcome to drop off donations at Kappa Hall until 8 p.m. Friday and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

They’re asking for these items:

Dove Soap

Lotion

Shampoo & Conditioner

ChapStick

Toothpaste/Toothbrushes

Body Wipes

Hand Sanitizer

Foot Powder

Toilet Paper

Hand warmers

Laundry Detergent

Multi-Purpose Spray

Gloves, Hats, Scarves, Socks, etc…

Kappa Alpha Psi is working with a group called Hope Vibes to gather and distribute items like toiletries and clothing to the community.

For more information on how to get involved, you can visit cltkappas.com or contact Kevin Lattimore at 704-906-0837.

