Local high school student-athlete receives Charlotte Sports Foundation award

CHARLOTTE — A Butler High School senior is days away from heading to college, but he’s picking up a huge honor on his way.

Phillip Harris won the 2023 Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick Award for his service, academic excellence and sportsmanship.

The award, given annually by the Charlotte Sports Foundation, comes with a $10,000 scholarship.

“To have that acknowledgment of what I’ve done on and off the field meant a lot,” Harris said. “I am just trying to give back as well as make opportunities for others.

He was recognized at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at the Bank of America Stadium in December.

This spring, he’s headed to James Madison University to play football and major in business.

