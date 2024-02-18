Local high school wrestler caps off historic season with championship

CHARLOTTE — A Mallard Creek High School senior capped off an historic wrestling season with a state championship this weekend.

Cameron Stinson Jr. became the first wrestler in North Carolina history to win 200 matches without a single loss. With a win in the state finals, Stinson finished his high school career with a record of 205 and ), which shatters the state record for wins without a loss. It was his fourth state title.

Stinson is set to wrestle at UNC-Chapel Hill next year.

