Local high school wrestler overcomes odds to make history

CHARLOTTE — A Mallard Creek High School senior made history.

Cameron Stinson Jr. became the first wrestler in North Carolina history to win 200 matches without a single loss.

The state tournament begins Thursday night, and Stinson can close out his historic career with a fourth straight championship.

“When I step on the mat, it clears my head of all worries problems I have,” he said.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Phil Orban discovered a win Thursday would be a remarkable turnaround, considering where the teen’s journey began.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Top-notch’: Former Mallard Creek HS football player makes it to Super Bowl as rookie)

‘Top-notch’: Former Mallard Creek HS football player makes it to Super Bowl as rookie

©2024 Cox Media Group