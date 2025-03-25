Local jeweler acquired after 70 years in business

CHARLOTTE — Raleigh-based Bailey’s Fine Jewelry is making a leap into the Charlotte market. It has acquired Morrison Smith Jewelers, a well-known name here with a store in a prime location at 705 Providence Road in Myers Park.

Morrison Smith has been in business for 70 years, and the two families that own the businesses have known each other for decades.

The Charlotte business is expected to change its name to Bailey’s later this year — probably before the holidays.

