Local

Local non-profit to unveil new name and branding

By Gina Esposito, wsoctv.com
By Gina Esposito, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Loaves and Fishes and Friendship Trays will unveil the new name of their organization Thursday morning.

The non-profits merged nearly two and a half years ago.

Together, they’ve helped fight food insecurity in Charlotte for over 48 years.

ALSO READ: Nonprofit meets need as food insecurity rises in west Charlotte food desert

The announcement will be made at the organization’s New Hunger Hub facility on Carrier Drive.

Channel 9 will provide updates on the new name, as well as how the organization will continue its mission to feed people in their community.

VIDEO: Nonprofit meets need as food insecurity rises in west Charlotte food desert

Nonprofit meets need as food insecurity rises in west Charlotte food desert


©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read