Local non-profit to unveil new name and branding

CHARLOTTE — Loaves and Fishes and Friendship Trays will unveil the new name of their organization Thursday morning.

The non-profits merged nearly two and a half years ago.

Together, they’ve helped fight food insecurity in Charlotte for over 48 years.

The announcement will be made at the organization’s New Hunger Hub facility on Carrier Drive.

Channel 9 will provide updates on the new name, as well as how the organization will continue its mission to feed people in their community.

VIDEO: Nonprofit meets need as food insecurity rises in west Charlotte food desert

Nonprofit meets need as food insecurity rises in west Charlotte food desert





©2024 Cox Media Group