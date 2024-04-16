Local nonprofit offering assistance with power bills this summer

CHARLOTTE — A local nonprofit is offering help to those who are trying to stay cool this summer.

The Crisis Assistance Ministry said it is seeing an influx of people having to choose between paying their rent or their power bill.

“The people we serve typically already have 63% of their income obligated just to housing and utilities,” said Director of Communications Tovi Martin.

Those who are seeking assistance just need to bring a copy of their utility bill, proof of income for the last 30 days, and identification.

“The people we serve work really hard, and they work really hard to keep their budget on track. But any little thing can throw it into a spiral. And what we are here to do is to try to stabilize that for them,” Martin explained.

>> Residents express their gratitude for the assistance, in the video at the top of the page.

VIDEO: Local food pantry sees increase in number of families seeking assistance

Local food pantry sees increase in number of families seeking assistance

















©2024 Cox Media Group