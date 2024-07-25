Local Olympian lands Lowe’s deal

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — With the Paris Games beginning this week, locally based Lowe’s Cos. Inc. has signed a hometown hero to an endorsement deal: Olympic hurdler Anna Cockrell.

Lowe’s shared details of the agreement this week. Cockrell, 26, will become part of Lowe’s Home Team, a group of pro athletes who endorse and promote the home improvement retailer. Cockrell joins soccer’s Lionel Messi, who signed with Lowe’s in April, as well as NFL players Travis Kelce, Christian McCaffrey and Dak Prescott.

Another Charlottean, rookie NFL quarterback Drake Maye, who played at UNC Chapel Hill before being selected third overall in the 2024 draft, also signed with Lowe’s this year. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young became a Lowe’s pitchman after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2023.

