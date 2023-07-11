Providence Day alum places third in U.S. Nationals event, heading to World Championships

CHARLOTTE — A local track athlete will represent her country at the World Championships in Budapest next month.

Anna Cockrell, a graduate of Providence Day, represented Team USA in this weekend’s U.S. Nationals in Oregon.

Cockrell had her family right by her side as she earned a top-three spot in the 400-meter hurdles. Her dad, Kieth Cockrell, told Channel 9 his daughter will start training for the next weeks in Texas.

“She’ll work on hurdles 5 to 7 and ensure that she can bring it home -- as a team i know they will be looking to bring home all 3 medals,” he said.

Two other Charlotte-area athletes, Gabby Thomas and Cravont Charleston, will also represent Team USA. Both athletes went to Mallard Creek High School.

