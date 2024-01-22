Local organization holds annual soup kitchen event in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Life for the Hopeless hosted its annual soup kitchen event to help those in need stay warm this winter at First Ward House of Prayer in Uptown Charlotte.

The event, known as Soup for All, aims to bring the community together and address the pressing issue of food insecurity and its impacts on mental health and overall well-being.

The soup kitchen was held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at First Ward House of Prayer on North Davidson Street. Several volunteers helped create a tasty, nutritious meal to give to individuals and families in need.

In addition to the food, the event also provided various support resources and services to help people and their families improve their overall well-being, including access to clothing, resource assistance, and educational resources.

