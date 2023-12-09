Local organizations gather to host ‘Youth Resource Fair’ for Mecklenburg Co. students

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of middle and high school students got a glimpse of what Mecklenburg County has to offer them on Saturday.

The Community Engagement Task Group put together a ‘Youth Resource Fair’ at the Valerie Woodard Center off Freedom Drive in west Charlotte.

More than 20 organizations took part in the event to show students local wellness, mentorship, and leadership services available in the Charlotte community.

“We want to let them know about the resources that exist in Mecklenburg County and the folks that are here to support them and help them as they grow into adults who are going to be running the city one day,” Kevin Ligon, a member of the Community Engagement Task Group.

Saturday’s event was also a chance for the organization to hear from students about needs that are not being met.

(WATCH BELOW: CMS counselor opens toy boutique aimed at improving youth self-esteem)

CMS counselor opens toy boutique aimed at improving youth self-esteem





©2023 Cox Media Group