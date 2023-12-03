Local pickleball group hosts inaugural fundraiser to battle pediatric cancer

Local Pickleballers in Lake Wylie hosted a fundraiser to join the fight against pediatric cancer.

On Saturday, the Pickleballers of Lake Wylie held the first annual Hope Always Wins benefit.

Channel 9′s Meteorologist Wayne Mahar, a member of the Pickleball group, was the emcee of the event.

In addition to playing Pickleball, participants put together bags of essentials for families of cancer patients.

The fundraiser also had BBQ, music, a visit from Santa and a silent auction benefitting the ROC Solid Foundation.

Organizers say they raised about $12,000 for the Foundation.

The group says they want to reach every child diagnosed with pediatric cancer in the United States.

