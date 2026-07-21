CHARLOTTE — North Carolina has reported 307 cases of cyclosporiasis as of last Tuesday, a parasitic infection drawing concern from residents and prompting local restaurants to review their food safety protocols.

General Manager Matthew Turner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grill detailed the precautions his establishment is taking to prevent the spread of the illness.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is expected to provide an update on case numbers tomorrow.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, referred to as the state department of public health in broadcast reports, confirmed last Friday that an outbreak in other states involving Taco Bell is not associated with the source of cases in North Carolina.

NCDHHS has linked cases within the state to parsley, cilantro and lettuce.

The FDA previously confirmed a false-positive test result involving shredded iceberg lettuce from vendor Taylor Farms, but stated that this result does not change the overall findings linking cases of cyclosporiasis to that vendor.

Turner told Channel 9 that the restaurant is taking the cyclosporiasis outbreak seriously. He noted some customers have expressed concern about salads.

“I’ve heard, offhand, a few customers mention that they were going to skip a salad,” Turner said. Other customers have called specifically asking about shredded lettuce. “We’ve had people call and ask about shredded lettuce,” he said.

To address concerns, the restaurant immediately reviewed its produce.

“We first took a look at all the different kinds of produce that we have in the building, and then we went back and saw where they were coming from as far as vendors,” Turner explained.

He emphasized their direct communication with suppliers. “We communicate with vendors so we knew the whole time what we were getting was good,” Turner said.

Dilworth Neighborhood Grill uses fresh, whole produce rather than pre-packaged options.

“We don’t use any pre-salad packs or anything like that; we get whole, fresh produce, thoroughly wash and prep them ourselves,” Turner said.

The only procedural adjustment the restaurant made was to switch from using pre-cut broccoli florets. Turner stated that using whole broccoli and preparing it properly prevents issues.

“As long as you are using the whole broccoli and taking care of it properly, you shouldn’t run into that issue,” he said.

Despite the NCDHHS linking cases to leafy greens typically eaten raw, the department stated it is not certain any of them are the definitive source of infection in North Carolina.

Turner highlighted the importance of vendor relationships for food safety.

“As long as you are communicating with your vendors and you know where it comes from, if they’re having issues you’re gonna know about it before it becomes an issue for yourself,” Turner said.

An update on the number of cyclosporiasis cases in North Carolina is expected tomorrow from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The department is also continuing to work with state agriculture officials to identify potential sources of the cyclospora outbreak.

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