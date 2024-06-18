Local school district to train teachers on how to use AI in classroms

HICKORY, N.C. — A local school district has announced it will soon be training teachers on how to use artificial intelligence in the classroom.

According to the Hickory Daily Record, schools will begin instructing their teachers on the technology during the next school year.

One expert told district leaders that AI can help teachers design tests, complete reports, and improve communication.

Educators will also learn how to teach students AI literacy skills, according to the daily record.

However, for now, students in Hickory are blocked from using AI websites.

VIDEO: FCC bans robocalls generated by AI

FCC bans robocalls generated by AI





©2024 Cox Media Group