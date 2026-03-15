Local school districts announce closures ahead of severe weather

SOUTH CAROLINA — As severe weather threatens the Carolinas, local school districts have begun announcing closures for Monday.

York School District 1 will be closed on March 16 after the district received an updated forecast from York County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service.

All Rock Hill Schools and district facilities will be closed Monday. The teacher workday scheduled for Friday, March 20 will now be an E-Learning Day for students.

VIDEO: Sunday night’s forecast with Meteorologist Joe Puma

Sunday night's forecast with Meteorologist Joe Puma

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