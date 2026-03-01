Local students explore HBCU options at free college fair in North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The National Coalition of 100 Black Women hosted a free HBCU College Fair on Saturday to connect local students with historically Black colleges and universities.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church West in Charlotte.

The fair offered students and their families the chance to learn about various post-high school options, including four-year universities and trade schools, organizers said. Local college and career planning organizations also provided resources to help attendees navigate the transition to higher education.

Participants had the opportunity to ask questions about admissions, campus life and specific academic programs, organizers said.

Students could learn more about local colleges like Johnson C. Smith University and Livingstone College. Other featured schools included North Carolina A&T State University, which is located in Greensboro.

Malyk Rowell, a student at Phillip O. Berry Academy, told Channel 9 that he attended the fair to discuss his future goals. Rowell said he had a specific interest in pursuing a career within the legal field to address systemic issues.

“In the justice system, there is a lot of injustice,” Rowell said. “Especially when it comes toward us. So I want to give them that outlet, to give them that actual fair chance.”

WATCH: No Limit Larry: The voice of Charlotte for 27 years

No Limit Larry: The voice of Charlotte for 27 years

©2026 Cox Media Group