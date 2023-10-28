Local students get ‘up-close & personal’ look into equipment used by police at career event

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department hosted the second annual Careers on Wheels event where students were able to hold police gear like riot shields and battering rams.

The event on Friday brought police officers and students together to show future leaders the work of law enforcement in the city.

Students in the Iredell-Statesville School System got an “up-close and personal look” at some of the tools and equipment used by the police officers to keep the community safe.

In the pictures below, the students are holding riot and ballistic shields, wearing Kevlar vests, and carrying battering rams.

