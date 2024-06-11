Local veteran receives special honor from Gary Sinise Foundation

FORT MILL, S.C. — A local veteran received a special honor from the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Robert McLaughlin has been a Marine Corps veteran and Sunbelt Rental employee for 20 years.

He also uses a wheelchair to get around.

Sunbelt partners with the foundation to help build homes for vets.

The organization said it just remodeled McLaughlin’s home, and then a co-worker asked for a little something extra.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody, and now my wife’s not going to go anywhere without me,” McLaughlin said.

Since it was formed in 2010, the Gary Sinise Foundation has built 92 specially adapted smart homes for veterans.

